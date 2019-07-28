BEAVER DAM - Thomas H. Wilson Sr. of Beaver Dam entered eternal peace at Randolph Rehabilitation and Health Center on Thursday July 25, 2019, at the age of 80 years.
Thomas was born on December 19, 1938, to Howard and Anna (nee Sablovitch) Wilson, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he was raised. He married the love of his life, Helen (nee VanOoyen) on January 11, 1964, in Milwaukee. The couple raised their family there until moving to West Bend in 1979. Thomas worked at Crest Converters until retirement. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in Antigo where they had a cabin. He also enjoyed going to the YMCA in Beaver Dam and going to the casinos.
Survivors of Thomas include his three sons, Thomas Jr. (Wendy) Wilson of Allenton, Rick Wilson of Hustisford, and Brian (Heather Clift) Wilson of Portland, Oregon; and three grandchildren, Joshua, Bailey, and Lori Jean. He is further survived by his three sisters, Esther, Kathy, and Audrey; many nieces, and nephews; other relatives and friends. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife Helen; his son Terry; brother Robert; and sisters Mary Ann, Dorothy (Dodo), Fran, Judy and Annette.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Holy Angels Catholic Church (138 N. 8th Avenue, West Bend, Wis.) with Father Howard Hase officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment to follow at Holy Angels Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Beaver Dam YMCA (220 Corporate Drive, Beaver Dam, Wis. 53916) or Randolph Rehabilitation and Health Center (502 N High Street, Randolph, Wis. 53956)
The family of Thomas would like to thank the staff at Randolph Rehabilitation and Health Center in Randolph, Wisconsin for their loving care of Dad.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
