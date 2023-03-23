June 19, 1938—March 14, 2023

WISCONSIN DELLS—Thomas Hoesly, age 84, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, crossed over peacefully Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, WI surrounded by his loving family.

Tom’s Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells, with Pastor Steven Keller officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.

Thomas was born June 19, 1938 in Portage, WI, the son of Elmer and Dorothy (Zentner) Hoesly. He attended high school in Wisconsin Dells and graduated in 1958.

He enlisted into the U.S. Army Reserves in October of 1961, then was called up to active duty during the Berlin Crisis. He was honorably discharged in August of 1966. In July of the same year, he married the love of his life, Patricia Newsom at the United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells. They were married for 57 years.

Tom had worked at Badger Ordinance, Schlitz Beer Distributing Company, and finally as a salesman, at Vacationland Vendors and Holiday Wholesale for over 38 years.

Tom had been a member of the Wisconsin Dells Lions Club in his early years and was active at church previously, serving as Elder and Deacon. He enjoyed hunting, camping, and boating on the Wisconsin River with his family and friends. He also loved reading history, geology and poetry. He was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed listening to music, especially Jazz and Luciano Pavarotti.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; daughters: Lisa (Greg) Heller, Kristen (Richard) Robertson and Heidi (Randy) Harris; grandchildren: Ryan Field, Justin (Kristy) Harris, Rachel (Josh) Krueger, Nolan Tucker, Nichole Harris, Hannah Tucker and Ashley Heller; great-grandchildren: Adrian Field, Raleigh Harris and Calum and Kaisley Krueger; and a sister, Sharon (Bernard) Olson. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters: Phyllis Christian and Jeanne Apple.

In lieu of flowers please contribute to WHAM for Mission Work of United Presbyterian Church of Wisconsin Dells.

The family wishes to send a heartfelt thank you to the skilled and kind hearted staff that cared for Tom at the Saint Clare Hospital. Their professionalism and warm demeanor will never be forgotten.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.