RIO - Thomas J. Kochom, 60 of Rio, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at The Bay at North Ridge Nursing and Rehab in Manitowoc.
He was born Oct. 15, 1959, in Ill., the son of Robert and Jennie (Rudzinski) Kochom. Tom was very active with baseball in the Rio area for many years.
Tom is survived by one sister; one brother; two nieces; one nephew; three great-nieces; and three great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and one niece.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be held Thursday, Oct. 24 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 401 Angel Way, Rio. Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rio at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be used for funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
