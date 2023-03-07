March 20, 1942—March 3, 2023

MAYVILLE—Thomas J. Vollmer, age 80, of Mayville passed away peacefully on Friday, March 3, 2023, at ThedaCare in Neenah with his family by his side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will take place at St. Mary Cemetery in Mayville.

Tom was born the son of Gilbert and Elizabeth (Schnaderbeck) Vollmer on March 20, 1942 in Fond du Lac. He was a 1960 graduate of Mayville High School.

Tom had retired from Gleason Reel in 1997 after 37 years of service to the company serving as past Vice President, Engineer, and part Owner.

He was united in marriage to Jane Thornton on January 16, 1998, at St. Mary’s in Mayville. Tom loved life. The self acclaimed “Polka King” was a member of the Mayville Golf Club and the Polka Booster’s Dance Club for many years. He was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville. He loved spending time with his family. Tom’s kind heart and sense of humor will not be forgotten and he will be fondly missed. “See you in the movies!”

Tom is survived by his wife Jane of Mayville; his children: Jeff (Kerry) Vollmer of Mayville and Randy (Lisa) Vollmer of Waupun; his step children: Gary (Diane) Snyder of Fond du Lac, Jenny Snyder of Fond du Lac, and Patty (Dave) Levorson of Mosinee; his grandchildren: Tawny Lee Vollmer, Angus Vollmer, and Braedon Vollmer; his step-grandchildren: Devon Snyder, Amairis Godfrey, Natisha Godfrey, Janaya Godfrey, Mitch Snyder, Morgan Snyder, Taylor Snyder, Eric Levorson, and Heidi Levorson; his siblings: Richard (Darlene) Vollmer of Appleton, Mike (Diane) Vollmer of Mayville, John (Jean) Vollmer of Pickerel, and Dan (Dori) Vollmer of Iron Ridge. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and nephews: Tony and Greg.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church or St. Mary Catholic School.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com