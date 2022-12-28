Feb. 5, 1930—Dec. 23, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Thomas J. Weymier, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and was welcomed home to Heaven on Friday, December 23, 2022, in Mayville, WI.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Tom will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville, WI at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. Visitation will take place at church on January 6, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. the time of the service. Military Honors will be conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.

Tom was born in Beaver Dam, WI to Thomas, Sr. and Anna (Wegner) Weymier on February 5, 1930. He was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville and was a very devoted Catholic. Tom graduated from Horicon High School in 1947.

Tom married the love of his life, Sheila Duckert, on June 27, 1953, in Madison, WI at St. Bernards. They were blessed with 69 1/2 years of marriage. He worked for over 40 years at Maysteel Corp at both the Mayville and Allenton locations.

Tom had a heart of gold. He was always willing to help those in need. Tom treasured the time he spent with his family and friends. He enjoyed going out to dinner with them and taking many trips, including to his Navy service reunions.

Tom proudly served his county in the United States Navy from 1948-1953. He served on the USS John A Bole during the Korean War. Tom belonged to the Mayville American Legion Post #69, Knights of Columbus, and was a Mayville Alderman. Tom was also an Usher at church, helped with Meals on Wheels, and was a member of the John A. Bole Association, the destroyer he was serving on.

Tom is survived by his wife, Sheila; daughter, Debra (Dennis) Coda; son, Timothy (Julie) Weymier; sister, Claudine Germer; brother-in-law, Greg Duckert; and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law: Harland and Maxima Duckert; his infant son at birth, Patrick; brother-in-law, Bill Germer; and sisters-in-law: Eilleen Dean and Dena Duckert.

Many thanks to his great neighbors and friends who were always there whenever needed to lend a helping hand. Also, many thanks to his great helper, Richard Davidson, for keeping up with his wonderful flowers, gardens, and lawn.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville, WI or to the Mayville American Legion Post #69.

“I’ll be home for Christmas, but only in my dreams.”- With love always, Tom.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family.