Sept. 19, 1954—May 24, 2022

Thomas James Gritzmacher, 68, passed away May 24, 2022, in Daytona Beach, FL.

He was born September 19, 1954 in Wausau, Wisconsin to Don and Rosie Gritzmacher. Tom graduated from Portage High School. He was an alum of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, with a double major in Economics and German. Tom’s goal was to retire to the sunshine state of Florida. He was an avid fan of the Badger football team, the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers.

He is survived by his sister, Deb and John Carlson; niece, Krista and Don Howard; nephews: Sam Carlson of West Melbourne, FL, Peter Carlson and Greg Carrier of Incheon, South Korea. A great-niece, and her daughter, Tionna Howard and Mari Morales of Alabama also survive Tom. He is also survived by an uncle, Mike and Pam Kolasinki, sons: Erik and Bob of Wausau.

There will be no funeral services.

Enjoy a beer or an Old Fashion and toast Tom.