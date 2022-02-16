POYNETTE – Thomas L. Spaeth, age 65, of Poynette, passed away at the Villa at Middleton Village on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Tom was born on October 13, 1956, in Madison, Wisconsin, the son of William and Delores (Jacky) Spaeth. He graduated from the Balliet Special School in Pardeeville in May of 1976. Tom worked for Green Valley Enterprises in Beaver Dam, and then worked for Northwoods. He also worked at the Co-op in Poynette and the Piggly Wiggly.

Tom also enjoyed helping out with the Home Talent baseball games by working in the concession stand. And he would help out at All4Design, doing things that needed to be done. Tom also competed in Special Olympics bowling, where he received many ribbons and medals for his efforts. He also enjoyed riding his bicycle around the town and going to the football games.

He is survived by his sister, Susan (Edward) Dotski of Poynette; many cousins and friends; his special friend, Dori Karsten, who helped him when he was living in Poynette. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Poynette, with Fr. Kumud Nayak presiding. Inurnment will be private in Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.