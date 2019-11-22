PORTAGE - Thomas Lee Pelzek, age 79, of Portage, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his home.
Thomas was born on Nov. 14, 1940, in Milwaukee, the son of Alexander and Sophie (Walesa) Pelzek. He had worked as a draftsman in the U.S. Air Force. Thomas was very artistic and enjoyed fishing and woodworking.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his children; his brother, Bruce Pelzek, Waterford; his sister, Elaine (Dennis) Layne, Fla.; other near relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
No services will be held. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)