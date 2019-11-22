{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE - Thomas Lee Pelzek, age 79, of Portage, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his home.

Thomas was born on Nov. 14, 1940, in Milwaukee, the son of Alexander and Sophie (Walesa) Pelzek. He had worked as a draftsman in the U.S. Air Force. Thomas was very artistic and enjoyed fishing and woodworking.

He is survived by his children; his brother, Bruce Pelzek, Waterford; his sister, Elaine (Dennis) Layne, Fla.; other near relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

No services will be held. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

