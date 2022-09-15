May 18, 1935—Sept. 9, 2022

NEW LISBON—Thomas Lee Roesler “Zeno”, age 87, of New Lisbon died on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Serenity House in Tomah, WI. Tom was the son of Eldon and Eileen (Carlson) Roesler and was born on May 18, 1935, in Milwaukee, WI. He attended High School thru the 12th grade in Whitefish Bay, WI.

Tom was drafted into the U.S. Army right out of school and served in the Korean War. Tom was in the the 82nd Airborne as a Paratrooper and is credited with 52 jumps with one jump into a combat zone. Tom was very proud of his time spent in the Army.

After his return from the Army, he went to work for his father at a printing press company in Columbus, WI for a while. He later returned to Milwaukee where he worked as a self-employed Electrician and then to Lake Delton, WI for 30 years, and settling in Germantown Township in Juneau County, WI.

Tom was united in marriage to Nancy M. Felzer on January 18,1958 in Milwaukee, WI, his wife of 64 years. To this union three children were born, Carrie Mae, Terence Lee, and Susan Ellen.

Tom was an avid golfer, he liked to go bowling with his wife, he liked to do gardening, and to go fishing, he loved animals and nature. He had a deep love for his dogs Bear and Oliver.

Tom, since he was young always had a Harley Davidson Motorcycle and loved to ride, it was a passion for him.

Tom is survived by his wife Nancy of New Lisbon; two daughters: Carrie (David) Mauer of Elroy, WI, and Susan (Tommy) Steig of Camp Douglas, WI; and by a brother Timothy (Toni) Roesler of TX; and by seven grandchildren; Alex Tomany, Cody Tomany, Adam Kippenhan, Amanda Kippenhan, Lee Thomas, Jennifer Emmons, Jessica Myszewski; four great-grandchildren: Blakeley Sue, Grayson Scott, Gavin Edwin, Sophia Jane; best friends: Jake and Bernice Milliman. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved son Terence Lee “Terry” Roesler.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, visitation is at 11:00 a.m. and service at 12:00 at the Hare Funeral Home, 217 W. Pearl St., New Lisbon, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a luncheon gathering at The Veterans Community Center, 110 Welsh Prairie Rd., New Lisbon, WI 53950.

Interment with full military honors will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at King, WI. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.