Thomas M. Lange, 77, of Beaver Dam, was reunited with his one true love on Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
He was born the son of Ralph and Naomi (Miller) Lange on April 12, 1942, in Columbus. He was united in marriage to the love of his like Barbara J. Lange on Oct. 2, 1981 in Beaver Dam. Tom was a veteran of the US Air Force. He was a cab driver for Beaver Dam Public Transport Taxi Service for 32 years. Tom loved to play pool, go bowling, and playing cards. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Tom is survived by his six children, Catherine Lucas (fiance, Tom Turner) of Erie, Pa., Timothy (Shari) Lange of Phoenix, Az., Tammy Lange (special friend, Gary Oppermann) of Ripon, Michael (Susan) Lange of Oak Grove, Levonna Lange (special friend, Paul Neuendorf) of Beaver Dam, and Deborahe (Gordon) Schultz of Cross Plaines; his sister, Judy Lange; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Barbara in February of 2020, brothers; Richard and John and his sister; Lois.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to send a special thank you to his sister-in-law, Linda Wray; and his grandson, Tim Lange for their support, compassion and devotion to helping in the care of our father.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)