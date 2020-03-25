Thomas M. Lange, 77, of Beaver Dam, was reunited with his one true love on Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

He was born the son of Ralph and Naomi (Miller) Lange on April 12, 1942, in Columbus. He was united in marriage to the love of his like Barbara J. Lange on Oct. 2, 1981 in Beaver Dam. Tom was a veteran of the US Air Force. He was a cab driver for Beaver Dam Public Transport Taxi Service for 32 years. Tom loved to play pool, go bowling, and playing cards. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Tom is survived by his six children, Catherine Lucas (fiance, Tom Turner) of Erie, Pa., Timothy (Shari) Lange of Phoenix, Az., Tammy Lange (special friend, Gary Oppermann) of Ripon, Michael (Susan) Lange of Oak Grove, Levonna Lange (special friend, Paul Neuendorf) of Beaver Dam, and Deborahe (Gordon) Schultz of Cross Plaines; his sister, Judy Lange; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Barbara in February of 2020, brothers; Richard and John and his sister; Lois.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.