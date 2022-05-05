May 23, 1937—April 29, 2022

LYNDON STATION—Thomas Puetz, age 84, of Lyndon Station, WI passed Friday, April 29, 2022 at a senior living center.

The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lyndon Station with Father Cryton Outschoorn celebrating. Visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Thomas was born May 23, 1937 in Milwaukee, WI the son of Cy and Violet (Paulson) Puetz. He enlisted into the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. In February of 1958 he married Mary Rieth in Kaukauna, WI.

Thomas was a 25 year veteran of the Wisconsin State Patrol and retired in 1990, and stayed active as a volunteer firefighter with the Lyndon Station Fire Department. He also took over his father’s county map business for several years.

For hobbies he stayed busy on his property and turned his backyard into a park with a couple of ponds, raised horses and dogs and did a lot of work with his John Deere tractor. He also enjoyed driving the starter gate for the Wisconsin Harness Horse Association and riding Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Thomas is survived by his beloved wife, Mary; son, Steve (Cindy) Puetz; daughter, Cheri (Daniel) O’Bannon; and granddaughters: Chelsea and Whitney. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Vicki Ann Puetz.

