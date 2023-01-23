July 30, 1959—Jan. 18, 2023
PORTAGE – Thomas R. Yager, age 63, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Thomas was born on July 30, 1959, in Lancaster, Wisconsin, the son of Robert and Goldie Yager. He had worked for BJ’s TV and Appliance, the Columbia County Sheriff Department and Pristine Photo. Tom enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, photography, ham radio, cooking and playing guitar.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda; their children, Ashley and Michael; his sister, Donna (Rick) Atkinson of Cuba City; his in-laws, Charles and Charlotte Walker; his uncle, Larry (Marilyn) Ellis of Potosi, his aunts, Dorothy (Monroe) Haas of Bloomington, and Rosemary (Neil) Kuenster of Lancaster; in-laws, Mary Myers, Bev Sines, Lura (Nook) Gessner and Dawn Sines; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Steve, his brother-in-law Charles Walker Jr., as well as his grandparents Marion and Lucy Yager, Margaret and Delbert Russell, and Glen Vesperman. He was also preceded in death by his uncles and aunts, Joe (Mary) Yager, Lowell (Carol) Yager, Walter Yager, Darlene Ellis and Maynard Vesperman; his in-laws, Carol (Donald) Barton, Dale Williams, Arlen Myers, Samuel (Skip) Sines, Edward (Dick) Gessner and Lonnie (Butch) Sines.
A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date. Inurnment will be private in Oak Grove Cemetery.
The family would like to give special thanks to Robby & Michelle Vick, Karen Wollak and Linda Rech, Goddaughter, Sarah Stewart, Jeff & Michelle Gerow-Ellis, Don & Diane Parkins, Joe Dickman and Meile Hong.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), is assisting the family.
