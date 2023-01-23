Thomas R. Yager

He is survived by his wife, Brenda; their children, Ashley and Michael; his sister, Donna (Rick) Atkinson of Cuba City; his in-laws, Charles and Charlotte Walker; his uncle, Larry (Marilyn) Ellis of Potosi, his aunts, Dorothy (Monroe) Haas of Bloomington, and Rosemary (Neil) Kuenster of Lancaster; in-laws, Mary Myers, Bev Sines, Lura (Nook) Gessner and Dawn Sines; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Steve, his brother-in-law Charles Walker Jr., as well as his grandparents Marion and Lucy Yager, Margaret and Delbert Russell, and Glen Vesperman. He was also preceded in death by his uncles and aunts, Joe (Mary) Yager, Lowell (Carol) Yager, Walter Yager, Darlene Ellis and Maynard Vesperman; his in-laws, Carol (Donald) Barton, Dale Williams, Arlen Myers, Samuel (Skip) Sines, Edward (Dick) Gessner and Lonnie (Butch) Sines.