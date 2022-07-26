Dec. 19, 1954 – July 22, 2022

LODI—Thomas Robert Lochner, of Lodi, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice Care on Friday, July 22, 2022. He was 67 years old.

Tom was born Dec. 19, 1954, in Madison, to Robert and Charlotte (Gest) Lochner. The family moved to DeForest in 1962, where Tom graduated from high school in 1973.

In 1976, Tom and his brother, Mike, started RobertSons Masonry, carrying on the family trade. The business continues today, and Tom was looking forward to retiring at the end of the year.

Family was intensely important to Tom. He had a generous nature, and endeavored to create lasting memories for the family; be it Christmas celebrations in North Dakota, snowmobiling with the nieces and nephews in Mellon, or offering advice on how to take over the world in a game of Risk. He took great pleasure in watching others enjoying themselves, especially the younger family members. He was devoted to his “god-daughters” in Guatemala, the young girls that he supported through Food for the Poor, and wrote to them frequently. He traveled twice to Guatemala, meeting most of the children, and had hoped to return again one day.

Tom enjoyed bird hunting, fishing, playing cards, reading, listening, and talking. Ah, talking—how he loved to debate!

Tom found his way back to the Catholic Church in latter years, and it became increasingly central in his life. Friendships forged at St. Norbert’s and St. Mary Pine Bluff, along with his lifelong friends, were a great comfort to him as he battled cancer.

Tom’s faith illuminated his struggle with cancer, and he understood that suffering is a gift from God, which, united to the sufferings of Christ, he offered up daily for friends, family, and departed loved ones.

Tom could be humble or bold, abrasive or kind, but strived always to be a good son, brother, uncle, employer, and friend. His final days were marked by acceptance, peace, and genuine humility.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Charlotte; his brother, Joe; and brother-in-law, Mike Kelly. He is survived by siblings: Mike (Ruth), Jill Kelly, Scott (Sue), and Kay (Dan) Schmalstig; nieces and nephews: Bob (Kaitlin), Anne (Chad), Katie (John), Tom, Charlie, Travis (Carly), Troy (Tiffany), Raye and Joe; and four great-nephews.

To all who traveled alongside Tom, through years long or short, thank you. He was so happy to have you woven into the tapestry of his life; may the warmth of those friendships remain in our hearts, recalling only the happiest of memories.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of Pine Bluff Catholic Church, 3673 County Road P, Cross Plains, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, with Father Rick Heilman presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2421 Church St., Lodi, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, and also at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.

Memorials may be made to Food for the Poor (www.foodforthepoor.org) or St. Mary of Pine Bluff Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Cross Plains

Funeral & Cremation Care

2421 Church St.

(608) 798-3141