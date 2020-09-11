Thomas, Ryan Rory

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ryan Rory Thomas, 38 of Jacksonville, Florida passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, unexpectedly in his sleep. He was born Sept. 5, 1981 in Racine, Wis.
Ryan is survived by his father, Rory Thomas (Cindy); his siblings Rory Ian Thomas (Cheryl), Sara Little (Russ), Dameyian Stafford, Shelley Revling, Brandy Foulkes (Derek), Becky Roundy (Tyler), Bobbie Smith (Steve); special nephew Kaeden Little; and other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; grandmother Wendy Thomas; and mother Myra Thomas.
Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents Melvin Thomas, Marlyn and Betty Mennen.
A private Welsh Wake will be held on Sept. 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Humane Society in Ryan's honor.
Ryan had an infectious personality and was loved by many. Ryan loved life and was always up for a fun time. Ryan loved comic books and was the manager at Coliseum of Comics. You could always look to Ryan for words of wisdom, or a great witty response. Ryan will be missed by everyone that met him and will live forever in our hearts.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)