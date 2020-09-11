Thomas, Ryan Rory

A private Welsh Wake will be held on Sept. 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Humane Society in Ryan's honor.

Ryan had an infectious personality and was loved by many. Ryan loved life and was always up for a fun time. Ryan loved comic books and was the manager at Coliseum of Comics. You could always look to Ryan for words of wisdom, or a great witty response. Ryan will be missed by everyone that met him and will live forever in our hearts.