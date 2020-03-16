Thomas Shannon, DeForest

DEFOREST - Thomas R. Shannon passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 after a 3 month battle with cancer.

Tom was born in Portage, Wis. on June 19, 1960. Tom grew up in Pardeeville, Wis., and graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1978. After high school, Tom attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and received a Business degree in 1982. After college graduation, he worked at Bauman & Associates as a CPA.

In 1987, Tom began a long and rewarding career at John Deere Financial, where he worked for the last 33 years as a Compliance officer. Tom cultivated a number of relationships that he valued highly during his years at John Deere Financial.

An important part of Tom's life was his religion. He was an active member of the church community at St. Olaf's in DeForest, Wis. for the last 30 years. He was a eucharistic minister, worked on the environment committee, and assisted with the yearly fall festival.

Other hobbies Tom enjoyed through the years were fishing trips with his parents and hunting trips with his dad and son. He was an avid consumer of music and movies, especially the Queen and comedy movies. In addition, he was an avid fan of Wisconsin Badger sports, the Green Bay Packers, and the Milwaukee Brewers.