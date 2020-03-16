Thomas Shannon, DeForest

DEFOREST - Thomas R. Shannon passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 after a 3 month battle with cancer.
Tom was born in Portage, Wis. on June 19, 1960. Tom grew up in Pardeeville, Wis., and graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1978. After high school, Tom attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and received a Business degree in 1982. After college graduation, he worked at Bauman & Associates as a CPA.
In 1987, Tom began a long and rewarding career at John Deere Financial, where he worked for the last 33 years as a Compliance officer. Tom cultivated a number of relationships that he valued highly during his years at John Deere Financial.
An important part of Tom's life was his religion. He was an active member of the church community at St. Olaf's in DeForest, Wis. for the last 30 years. He was a eucharistic minister, worked on the environment committee, and assisted with the yearly fall festival.
You have free articles remaining.
Other hobbies Tom enjoyed through the years were fishing trips with his parents and hunting trips with his dad and son. He was an avid consumer of music and movies, especially the Queen and comedy movies. In addition, he was an avid fan of Wisconsin Badger sports, the Green Bay Packers, and the Milwaukee Brewers.
All of this aside, Tom's true heart and soul was his family. In 1981, he married his high school sweetheart Susan (Kuhl). In 1991, they welcomed their daughter Kasey, and in 1994, they welcomed their son Marcus. Throughout the years, the Shannon family operated as one inseparable unit. Tom delighted in watching his children grow up. He was a generous, compassionate, and kind father. He exuded a positive spirit and family-first attitude. He never missed any of his children's activities or sporting events. Tom's mission in life was to love and support his kids.
As Kasey and Marcus reached their adulthood, Tom grew even more dedicated to making memories with his family. Tom worked with his daughter Kasey to plan frequent trips to Disney and Disney cruises over the last 10 years. The Shannon family delighted in spending their vacations together and made an effort to go to Disney twice a year. Just last year, Tom and his family embarked on an Alaskan Disney Cruise, which he fondly described as their best trip ever.
Tom was always laughing, was an inspirational role model, was generous with advice, and doled out a constant level of good-natured sass.
Tom is survived by his beloved family including his wife, Susan, and his two children Kasey Hoffman (Christopher) and Marcus. He is also survived by a number of loving family members whom he loved and cherished. He will be greatly missed by everyone who came to know him, and especially by his children and wife.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)