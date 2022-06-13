Sept. 3, 1946—June 8, 2022

BARABOO—Thomas (Tom) E. Tomlinson passed away on Wednesday June 8, 2022, at home in Baraboo. Born September 3, 1946, to Clair and Beverly (Beaver) Tomlinson in Portage, WI.

Tom was most happy being outside. It didn’t matter if it was work or play as long as he could be out.

Tom married Marianne (Bortz) in May 1980. They had many good times biking, hiking and kayaking around the state. Tom had 5 children and 12 grandchildren. He left behind his wife, Marianne; son, Tom (Angie) Tomlinson; daughters: Tammy (Lyle) Spiegel, and Sara (Matt)Noll; brothers: Gary (Nohemy) and Dan (Christina) Tomlinson; sister, Barb (Kevin) Gammeter; 11 grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and best buddies: Doug and Bob.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Eric; daughter, Dawn; and grandson, Ben.