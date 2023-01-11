Jan. 31, 1940—Jan. 10, 2023

PORTAGE – Thomas V. Ness, age 82, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Tom was born on January 31, 1940, to Thomas I. and Verna (VonWald) Ness in Lodi, WI. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1958 and was stationed in Germany. He became close friends to a family in Germany and remained friends until his death. He was a member of the Lodi American Legion and the Portage VFW.

On October 13, 1962, he married Judith “Judy” Portzen at St. Mary Catholic Church in Portage, where he later joined the Knights of Columbus and eventually became the Grand Knight.

Tom was employed at Leahy Motor Sales and Weaver Auto Parts for a combined 30 years until he became the proud Co-Owner with his son, Thomas A. of Tom’s Auto Parts in Lodi, WI, which later became the Carquest Store in 1984, where they worked together until his retirement in 2010.

Tom is survived by his wife, Judy; his son, Tom (Becky); and their children: Thomas “TJ” and Hannah Ness; granddog, Meeko, of Portage; his daughter, Kathy (Kevin) Bear of Portage; his brother-in-law, Gary (Barb) Portzen of Plover, WI; and many friends and relatives.

He is further survived by brothers and sisters: Darlene Brisky, Donna (George) Ripp, Dale (Alice) Ness, Ardis Achterberg, Audrey (Dave) Attoe, Richard (Connie) Ness, Charles Ness, Donald (Jean) Ness; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Verna Ness; his sister, Joyce Lochner; his brother: Robert (Delores) Ness and James Ness, and his brothers-in-law: Wayne Portzen, Bob Brisky and Leon Achterberg.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com), with a prayer service following, with Chaplain Tom Drury officiating. His burial will be private with the immediate family, according to his wishes, with military honors provided by Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard. There will be a small luncheon following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Badger Honor Flight or the organization of your choice.