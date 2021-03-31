Thompson, Adelbert C. "Bud"

ELROY - Adelbert C. "Bud" Thompson, age 78 years, of rural Elroy, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in the home where he was born, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on July 31, 1942 to Clayton and Raynetta (Popp) Thompson in the family farmhouse in Millards Prairie, Town of Wonewoc, Juneau County, Wisconsin and graduated from the Royall High School in 1961.

Bud was united in marriage to Darleen Jones on April 29, 1967, in Elroy. They farmed for 25 years, and then he worked for Scott's Construction for 25 years, retiring in 2013.

He enjoyed collector cars and the work it took to keep them in good condition. They enjoyed driving them in parades and going to car shows. Bud loved spending time with his grandkids and his two St. Bernard dogs, Buddy and Pup.

Survivors include his wife, Darleen; kids, Teresa (John) Rose, Todd (Jennifer) Thompson, Troy (Jennifer) Thompson and Tammy Thompson; grandkids, Ronald (Rachel) Seitz Jr., Adrian (Kayla) Seitz, Brooke Denman, Cody Miller, Hayden Thompson, Tylah Baetje, Zachary (Whitney) Thompson, Clarissa (Cedric) Littlebear and Kyle Krueger; 11 great-grandkids; sister, Janet Biermeier; brother, David Thompson; sister-in-law, Virginia Thompson; and brother-in-law, Dale Haney.