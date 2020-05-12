Thompson, Bonnie Lou

Bonnie was born August 28, 1935 in Portage, the daughter of Edward and Esther (Thomas) Fisher. Mom worked hard all her life running her Motel and raising her family as a single mother. Always making sure we had what we needed and raising us with the best morals and ethics she could. Family vacations to the cabin every fall growing up, weekend trips spent with our aunts, uncles and cousins made "family" first. Venison feeds at the Kassners, snowmobiling, Farlkle, Euchre, Aggravation, her bag of change, as she could always find time for gambling, an ice cold (Old Mil), car rides (Miss Daisy) down memory lane, a good book and a 1000 piece puzzle. Mom enjoyed the simple things in life, even though things were not always simple, she always smiled. She loved her family. Her memory will always be honored and she will be missed dearly.