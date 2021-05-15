Thompson, Gene D.

BARABOO - Gene D. Thompson, age 88, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Meadow Lane Assisted Living in Baraboo. He was born on Feb. 23, 1933, to John and Edna Thompson.

On April 11, 1959, Gene married Evelyn at the Methodist Church in Merrimac, Wis. They were married for 62 wonderful years.

Gene grew up in the Merrimac area. He worked at Farmers Union Co-Op for 26 years before starting a job at the Sauk County Highway Department. Two years after retiring from the Highway Department, he just couldn't sit at home, so he worked a couple summers at Devil's Lake. Gene left Devil's Lake and took a "part-time," 40-hour work week at Napa delivering parts. Delivering parts was his favorite job as he loved talking to everyone he met.

Gene loved his wife, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. He was so proud of each of them. Gene was the kindest, most compassionate, strongest man that ever lived. He was friends with everyone he met.