Thompson, Gene D.

BARABOO - Gene D. Thompson, age 88, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Meadow Lane Assisted Living in Baraboo. He was born on Feb. 23, 1933, to John and Edna Thompson.
On April 11, 1959, Gene married Evelyn at the Methodist Church in Merrimac, Wis. They were married for 62 wonderful years.
Gene grew up in the Merrimac area. He worked at Farmers Union Co-Op for 26 years before starting a job at the Sauk County Highway Department. Two years after retiring from the Highway Department, he just couldn't sit at home, so he worked a couple summers at Devil's Lake. Gene left Devil's Lake and took a "part-time," 40-hour work week at Napa delivering parts. Delivering parts was his favorite job as he loved talking to everyone he met.
Gene loved his wife, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. He was so proud of each of them. Gene was the kindest, most compassionate, strongest man that ever lived. He was friends with everyone he met.
Gene is survived by his wife, Evelyn; children, Terri, Dena (Tim), and Mike (Liz); grandchildren, Jon, Anne (Morgan), Jesse, Alex (Taylor), Aaren (Kristen), Tony (Cheri), Andrew (Kylie), Sam (Kat), Bryce, Hayden, and Braelynn; great-grandchildren, Carter, Decker, Ryan Gene, Austen, and Cole; sister, Carol (Martin) Ohlsen; brother-in-law, Richard (Janice); as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Betty (Arnold) Paske, John (Gladys) Thompson, George Thompson, and twin brother, Dean Ronald; brothers-in-law, Gerald, Don, Bill, and Joe; and sister-in-law, Betty.
The family would like to thank Dr. Sessler for taking good care of Gene for 35 years; all the staff at St. Clare Meadows, who took such good care of Gene; and Lori Spencer, who was always around when we needed her.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19 at the FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, Baraboo, with Pastor Marianne Cotter officiating. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church Wednesday. Burial is to follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Reedsburg, Wis. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
