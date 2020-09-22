Thompson, George Albert

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO - George Albert Thompson, age 85, of Baraboo, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, with his wife, Teresa, at his side. George was born on Aug. 26, 1935, in Baraboo, Wis., the son of John and Edna Thompson. On March 16, 1974, he married Teresa Repka at the United Methodist Church in Merrimac, Wis.

George worked on the Chicago Northwestern Railroad for 28 years. He loved to travel, camp, and spend time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa "Tess" Thompson of 46 years; eight children, Victoria (Lloyd) Chapman, George (Lynne) Thompson, Tammy Anderson, Douglas (Tara) Thompson, Connie (Von) Ortiz, John (Mike) Stoeckman, Cathy (Steve) Hlavacek, Sandra (Stan) Lankey; 24 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; brother, Gene (Evie) Thompson; sister, Carol (Martin) Ohlsen; and other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his siblings, Betty Paske, John (Junior) Thompson, Dean Thompson; and sons-in-law, Kurt Schoenoff and Don Anderson.