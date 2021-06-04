Thompson, Jeannine L.

Jeannine was born on Nov. 8, 1929, the daughter of Lloyd (Curly) and Bertha (Greub) Staffon. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1948 and was united in marriage to Gerald E. "Gus" Thompson on Dec. 27, 1950. They enjoyed almost 55 years of marriage before Gus passed away on Nov. 24, 2005. Jeannine was a stay-at-home mom until her youngest child went to school. She worked at the Brodhead Junior High School as a secretary. She was also a secretary at the Waupun WFDL Radio Station for several years. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun. She and Gus attended many sporting and community events throughout the years. She also enjoyed knitting, golfing, bowling, card club, and solving the daily Crypto quote in the newspaper. She was a member of the Ladies' Golf League at the Waupun Country Club until she suffered a stroke at the age of 85.