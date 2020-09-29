Thompson, Susan

Susan June was born on June 1, 1940, in Baraboo, Wis., the daughter of Harold and Agnes Rooney. She lived in Wisconsin Dells for 25 years and spent most of that time working in the gardening industry. Plants, flowers and birds were her greatest passions, which she shared with her husband of 27 years, Lee Thompson. Sue and Lee moved to Michigan in 1995 to be close to her daughter and her family. Even at age 80, she was an avid baker, sewer, knitter and gardener. She loved 1000 piece puzzles, all books, country music and of course her cats (many of which found their way into her heart and home)! She was “Grandma Sue” not only to her five grandchildren but to the many young people whose lived she touched. No one could resist her fabulous cookies and cakes she made for everyone she knew. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.