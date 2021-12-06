Thomson, David L.

David was born on Oct. 29, 1940, in LaSalle, Ill., the son of Elden and Dorothy (Cogdal) Thomson. He graduated from Portage High School in 1959. Dave proudly served his country for 2.5 years in the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to Diane Henke on June 6, 1964. For 38 years, Dave worked for Milwaukee Road, Soo Line, and CP Rail as a brakeman and then conductor. He also farmed for 32 years. After retirement, he enjoyed making fishing jigs, cutting wood, cheering on the Packers, playing cards, and spending time at his cabin up north with his buddies, Dereck, Chris, Darwin, Ray, and Allen. He was a very loving, good-hearted person, always teasing someone. Dave was a member of the Moundville United Methodist Church.