Thomson, David L.

MONTELLO—David L. Thomson, age 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Montello on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
David was born on Oct. 29, 1940, in LaSalle, Ill., the son of Elden and Dorothy (Cogdal) Thomson. He graduated from Portage High School in 1959. Dave proudly served his country for 2.5 years in the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to Diane Henke on June 6, 1964. For 38 years, Dave worked for Milwaukee Road, Soo Line, and CP Rail as a brakeman and then conductor. He also farmed for 32 years. After retirement, he enjoyed making fishing jigs, cutting wood, cheering on the Packers, playing cards, and spending time at his cabin up north with his buddies, Dereck, Chris, Darwin, Ray, and Allen. He was a very loving, good-hearted person, always teasing someone. Dave was a member of the Moundville United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Diane Thomson; sons, Kevin D. (Brooke Peterson) Thomson, Brian (Elizabeth Delaney) Thomson; siblings, Mary Whittingham, Patricia Dixon, Ross (Debbie) Thomson, Paul Thomson, Esther (Jim) Biech, Gordon (Sandy) Thomson, Lois (Tom) Williams; three grandchildren, Kendal Thomson, Alice Marie Thomson, Austin; brother-in-law, Mark (Susan) Henke; sister-in-law, Marilyn Thomson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dan; four brothers-in-law; three nephews, and two nieces.
Memorial services will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDERALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, Wis., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at 12 noon, with the Rev. Aaron Alfred officiating. Military rites will be provided at the funeral home by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Moundville United Methodist Church.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
