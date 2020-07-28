Thorne, Steven A.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HILL POINT - Steven A. Thorne, age 58, of Hill Point, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was born on Sept. 25, 1961, in Pontiac, Ill., the son of Ole and Ann (Hoggins) Thorne. Steve was a 1980 graduate of Webb High School in Reedsburg. On Aug. 8, 1981, he was married to the former Ellen J. Gall. He loved farming, was a member of the Reedsburg Dartball League, and enjoyed playing euchre and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Ellen; two sons, Jason (Toni) Thorne of Reedsburg and Matthew Thorne of Reedsburg; two grandchildren, Colt and Briar; his parents, Ole and Ann Thorne of Reedsburg; his sister, Cindy (Dennis) McCauley of Hill Point, and their sons, Marcus (fiancée, Lexy), Mason (Mackenzie) and Carson; two brothers-in-law, Charles Gall and his children, Devon, Michelle (Kyle), Kevin, Lydia, Alex and Celia; and H.R. Gall of Lyndon Station.

Private family services will be held. There will be a visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg. In order to maintain physical distancing, only 50 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home during the visitation. The family is highly recommending that everyone wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.