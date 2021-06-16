Thornsen, Joyce Anita (Schroeder)

REEDSBURG/ WONEWOC - Joyce Anita (Schroeder) Thornsen, age 90, peacefully passed away on June 13, 2021, at Casa de Oakes in Reedsburg after enduring a long illness. Joyce was born July 7, 1930, in Plum Valley, Woodland Township in Sauk County, to parents Harve and Veronica (Ratzburg) Schroeder. On June 3, 1950, she was united in marriage to James E. Thornsen at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wonewoc. The marriage was blessed with four children, and Joyce lived on the family farm in Plum Valley until moving to Reedsburg in 2011 after her husband's death.

Joyce was known for her infectious laughter, bubbly personality and boundless energy. She graduated as salutatorian of the Class of 1948, Wonewoc High School, after enthusiastically participating in every activity that interested her, and there were many. Later in life, in 1991 (age 61) she graduated from Madison Area Technical College with a secretarial degree.

A lifelong lover of music, Joyce combined her beautiful soprano voice with her skills at the piano, as well as on the dance floor, and was a regular at the Hodag Country Music Festivals with friends and family for many years. Throughout the years Joyce remained steadfast in her Christian faith, and raised her children accordingly.