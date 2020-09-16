Thurk, Nellie Irene (nee Straveler)

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEROY - Nellie Irene Thurk (nee Straveler) age, 88, of LeRoy, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home after a short battle with cancer on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 with her family by her side.

Nellie was born the daughter of Joseph and Laura (Eastling) Straveler on Dec. 1, 1931 in Brantwood, Wis. On Nov. 15, 1951 she was united in marriage to her one and only love George C. Thurk, Sr. in Oshkosh. Together they built their home and farm in the town of LeRoy where they raised their two children.

Besides farming Nellie worked numerous jobs. Over the years she worked at a canning factory in Brownsville, National Rivets in Waupun, and Grande Cheese. She also did home care for numerous people and her last job was a custodian worker for the town of LeRoy. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville.

In her spare time, Nellie enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, cooking, canning, and drinking a good beer along with spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed going on casual car rides, looking at nature and wildlife and stopping at the casino.