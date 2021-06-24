Tielens, Craig Robert

DELLWOOD, Minn. - Craig Robert Tielens, of Dellwood, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, with Susan Jensen and others by his side.

Craig was the son of Melvin and Florence Tielens of Beaver Dam, Wis. His sisters were thrilled to have a baby brother. They often dressed him in girls' clothes and took him for walks in a baby buggy. Melvin was not pleased with that. Craig graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1972. While there he was a wrestler, ran cross country and was selected to attend Badger Boys State. During summers he and his friend, Rodney Schultz, umped youth baseball. His high school drafting teacher said of Craig, "I never taught him anything. I just stood aside and watched him." To show his appreciation for the education he received, Craig was a yearly donor to the Beaver Dam Scholarship Foundation.