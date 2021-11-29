Tierney, William J. "Bill"

Bill was born on December 26, 1927, in Portage, the son of the late Dr. Edward and Elizabeth (Jowett) Tierney, and husband of 68 years to his beautiful bride, Shirley. Bill will be fondly remembered for the countless activities, achievements and hobbies over his 93+ years. One of his most notable loves was the meticulous admiration for beautifully kept cars, boats and lawns!

Bill led a career filled journey in protecting people. Beginning in the Air Force, where he met his bride, to then serving in multiple roles in law enforcement in Columbia County, spanning over 50 years. He was a Sergeant with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Dept., a City of Portage Detective Captain//Assistant Chief, Lodi Police Chief, Deputy Coroner, and Air Force Police. Bill had been a Portage Alderman, served on the Columbia County Board of Supervisors, and on the Pacific Township Zoning Board. He was an active member in multiple local organizations to include Elks B.P.O.E Lodge #675, Portage, where he was Past Exalted Ruler, the Portage Curling Club, where he had served as Past President, Knights of Columbus, Wisconsin Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Association, and Portage Boat Club. Bill was a devoted Catholic his entire life, and a life-long member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage. He was a 50-year plus member of the American Legion and had been on a Badger Honor Flight on October 5, 2019. His interest’s outside of work were enjoying time with family and friends around Portage, Swan Lake and Lake Wales, Florida, during the winter. He especially enjoyed his trips with his kids that included Maui, Hawaii (at 90), and long fun stays in Sacramento, California and South Carolina.