Tierney, William J. "Bill"

PORTAGE—On Sunday evening, November 28, 2021, William J. “Bill” Tierney’s prayers were answered, and he passed away peacefully at their lovely home on Swan Lake, with family members by his side.
Bill was born on December 26, 1927, in Portage, the son of the late Dr. Edward and Elizabeth (Jowett) Tierney, and husband of 68 years to his beautiful bride, Shirley. Bill will be fondly remembered for the countless activities, achievements and hobbies over his 93+ years. One of his most notable loves was the meticulous admiration for beautifully kept cars, boats and lawns!
Bill led a career filled journey in protecting people. Beginning in the Air Force, where he met his bride, to then serving in multiple roles in law enforcement in Columbia County, spanning over 50 years. He was a Sergeant with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Dept., a City of Portage Detective Captain//Assistant Chief, Lodi Police Chief, Deputy Coroner, and Air Force Police. Bill had been a Portage Alderman, served on the Columbia County Board of Supervisors, and on the Pacific Township Zoning Board. He was an active member in multiple local organizations to include Elks B.P.O.E Lodge #675, Portage, where he was Past Exalted Ruler, the Portage Curling Club, where he had served as Past President, Knights of Columbus, Wisconsin Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Association, and Portage Boat Club. Bill was a devoted Catholic his entire life, and a life-long member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage. He was a 50-year plus member of the American Legion and had been on a Badger Honor Flight on October 5, 2019. His interest’s outside of work were enjoying time with family and friends around Portage, Swan Lake and Lake Wales, Florida, during the winter. He especially enjoyed his trips with his kids that included Maui, Hawaii (at 90), and long fun stays in Sacramento, California and South Carolina.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; their children, Bill (Val Nehls) Tierney, Portage, Tim (Cheryl) Tierney, Fair Play, SC, and Terri (Mike) Wilson, Sacramento, CA; grandchildren, Liz Calnin (Bryan), Adam (Chasity) Tierney, Heather (Clay) Carraway, Samantha (Brad) Poole, Drew Wilson, and Maggie Wilson; great-grandchildren, Madalyn, Natalie, Lucas, Kennedy, Kyla, Cami, Liam, Luke, Piper, Griff, and a great-granddaughter soon to be born. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other near relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter-in-law, Cindy Tierney, his brother, Ned Tierney and his wife, Judy, his sister, Judy Stanek and her husband, Bob, and dear family friend, Mary Portzen.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, at their temporary location, 2652 Murphy Road, Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Private inurnment will be at a later date in St. Mary Cemetery, Portage. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), and from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Friday at the church. There will be an Elks Service of Remembrance during the visitation on Thursday night at the funeral home. Portage Area Veteran’s Honor Guard will conduct military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Portage Area Community Fund or St. Mary Catholic School in Portage.
