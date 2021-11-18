Tietz, Palmer E. "Pete"

JUNEAU - Palmer E. "Pete" Tietz, 94, of Juneau, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau.

Palmer was born on Oct. 30, 1927, the son of Ben C. and Elvina M. (Ewald) Tietz in Juneau, Wis. He attended St. John's Christian Day School and graduated in 1945 from Juneau High School. Pete was married to Betty F. Kolb on Sept. 26, 1953, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Juneau.

Pete served his country in the U.S. Army from 1946 – 1947. Pete was a faithful member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Juneau, where he had served on the church council, finance committee and school board. He was a truck driver from 1947 to 1985. From January of 1986 until December of 1998, Pete helped at Mountain Piggly Wiggly store in Juneau and then went into complete retirement.

Pete is survived by his children, Ken Tietz of Fond du Lac, James (Trudy) Tietz of Fond du Lac, and Carol (Gregory) Hermanson of Antioch, Ill.; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty, in 2017; his infant brother, Melvin; his brother, Raymond (Ardis) Tietz; and his daughter-in-law, Janet Tietz.