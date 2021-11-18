Tietz, Palmer E. "Pete"

JUNEAU - Palmer E. "Pete" Tietz, 94, of Juneau, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau.
Palmer was born on Oct. 30, 1927, the son of Ben C. and Elvina M. (Ewald) Tietz in Juneau, Wis. He attended St. John's Christian Day School and graduated in 1945 from Juneau High School. Pete was married to Betty F. Kolb on Sept. 26, 1953, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Juneau.
Pete served his country in the U.S. Army from 1946 – 1947. Pete was a faithful member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Juneau, where he had served on the church council, finance committee and school board. He was a truck driver from 1947 to 1985. From January of 1986 until December of 1998, Pete helped at Mountain Piggly Wiggly store in Juneau and then went into complete retirement.
Pete is survived by his children, Ken Tietz of Fond du Lac, James (Trudy) Tietz of Fond du Lac, and Carol (Gregory) Hermanson of Antioch, Ill.; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty, in 2017; his infant brother, Melvin; his brother, Raymond (Ardis) Tietz; and his daughter-in-law, Janet Tietz.
A visitation for Pete will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Juneau. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, with the Rev. Paul Schupmann officiating. Interment will take place at Juneau City Cemetery with graveside military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for Pete may be directed to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 402 S. Main St., Juneau, WI 53039.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)