Tiffany, Maren

MADISON - On Thursday, May 6, 2021, a platinum heart stopped beating. This heart belonged to Maren Tiffany, age 73, of Madison. Maren was born on April 13, 1948, in Madison, the daughter of Charles and Kristi (Kilen) Leffingwell. She graduated from Rio High School in 1966, and married Terry Tiffany on April 17, 1982.
Maren cared for people and showed that by volunteering at St. Stephen's Food Pantry and serving the homeless. Even after leaving this earth, she continued her selfless ways by being an organ donor. She made her living working as a claims adjuster for WPS, retiring in 2020 after 40 years. She loved spending time with the love of her life, Terry, working on cars, hosting, and participating in the Kilen/Leffingwell family reunion each year, camping, and taking trips. They traveled to Italy, the Grand Canyon, Maine, and Sequoia National Forest. They would even travel to Niagara Falls on a three-day weekend, driving the whole way. When they weren't traveling, Maren enjoyed spending time gardening in her beautiful flower garden or adding to her nativity scene collection that she was very proud of. Each of the grandkids so enjoyed fun and gathering memories in Amma and Papa's backyard, especially the pool.
Maren is survived by her husband, Terry; daughters, Tanya (Jim) Wright and Diane (Greg) Blum; sons, Chad Tiffany and Mike (Jessy) Kleist; 11 grandchildren, Desiree (Greg), Sean, Melissa, Alexandria, Chad Jr., Margrethe, Noah, Michael Jr., Gunnar, Ralphie and Arden; five great-grandchildren, Rayne, Lillith, Trinity, Grayson and Braelyn; brothers, Charles (Kay) Leffingwell and Guilford Leffingwell; good friends, Dan (Terri) Kleist, Joyce Youngs, Mary and Ron Roberts and Barb (Chuck) Larson; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Kathy Leffingwell; brother-in-law, Gary Kuehni; and good friend, LaVerne (Cy) Youngs.
A funeral service will be held at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021, with the Rev. Jeff Vanden Heuvel presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church Food Pantry (Madison). The family would like to thank Fire Station Five, the Madison Police Department, and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office for their care of Maren. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
