Tiffany, Maren

Maren cared for people and showed that by volunteering at St. Stephen's Food Pantry and serving the homeless. Even after leaving this earth, she continued her selfless ways by being an organ donor. She made her living working as a claims adjuster for WPS, retiring in 2020 after 40 years. She loved spending time with the love of her life, Terry, working on cars, hosting, and participating in the Kilen/Leffingwell family reunion each year, camping, and taking trips. They traveled to Italy, the Grand Canyon, Maine, and Sequoia National Forest. They would even travel to Niagara Falls on a three-day weekend, driving the whole way. When they weren't traveling, Maren enjoyed spending time gardening in her beautiful flower garden or adding to her nativity scene collection that she was very proud of. Each of the grandkids so enjoyed fun and gathering memories in Amma and Papa's backyard, especially the pool.