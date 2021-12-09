Tillema, George

Over the next 24 years, The Book Peddler moved three times, from Water Street, to a storefront behind Fleet Feet, and finally moving to Graham Avenue, where he occupied a large space vacated by a department store.

His greatest joy was to talk to other book dealers, book lovers, and music lovers. He enjoyed going to the UW-Eau Claire, where he studied languages; George could usually be found in the Davies Center on campus studying a variety of foreign languages by carefully translating books and newspapers to English. He also enjoyed bicycling, and was often seen with pipe in mouth riding on the various trails around town.

He closed the store on Graham Avenue in 2002, but continued to sell books online until 2019, when he retired due to health reasons. Thank you to all of the people who took such good care of George over the years: Dr. S. Obaid, Dr. Peller, and Dr. Potter.

George was preceded in death by his brother, Ross Tillema; his sister, Thirza Kuhlman and her husband, Roy; and his parents, Mary Alice and Jesse Tillema. He is survived by his wife, Janice; children, Lisa Tillema-Cuff (John), Glenn Tillema (Chris), and Scott Tillema (Elizabeth Byrnes); and grandchildren, Quill, Maxwell, Jessica, Danielle, Calvin, and Reese.