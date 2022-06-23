April 2, 1949—June 16, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Tim Maley, 73, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on June 16, 2022, at home after battling pancreatic cancer.

A Celebration of Tim’s Life is being held Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the DelBar, in Lake Delton, WI, from 2:00 p.m.—4:00 p.m.

Tim was born April 2, 1949, in Wausau, WI. He spent most of his life in the restaurant/bar business. As a teenager, Tim worked in his parent’s Gaslight supper club in Wausau, washing dishes, peeling potatoes and working at the service bar. He began working at Chula Vista in Wisconsin Dells, while working his way through UW Madison and then for 35 years he was the Bar Manager at the DelBar in Lake Delton, where his skills, knowledge and work ethic were exceptional. Tim was known for his honesty and wry sense of humor. He met the love of his life, Barbara, while working at Chula Vista. They were married at the DelBar in 1992. He loved family, breakfast with the guys, tennis, cards, fishing, kayaking, and walking the aisles of Home Depot.

Tim is survived by his wife, Barbara Brancel Maley; sons: Noah Krueger (Katie) of Summit, WI, and Kevin Krueger (Atalia) of Eau Claire, WI; and 3 grandchildren: Vaughn, Evangeline and Evander; siblings: Peggy (Jim) Radtke of Minocqua, WI, Steve (Melissa Page-Fockler) Maley of Humbird, WI; step-siblings: Diane Peltin of Madison, WI, Dean Obey of Winter Haven, FL, and David (Joan) Obey of Arlington, VA; brother-in-law, Ben (Gail) Brancel of Endeavor, WI; sisters-in-law: Carol Stewart of Sheboygan, WI, and Marjorie Brancel of Charlotte, NC; and his mother-in-Law, Esther Brancel of Portage, WI. Tim is preceded in death by his mother, Pat Obey; father, Robert Maley; stepfather, Orville Obey; brother, Todd Maley; and step-sister, Kathy Leary.

In lieu of flowers and memorials, Tim would want you to go out to dinner and enjoy your friends and family.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

608-253-7884