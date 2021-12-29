Timm, Joshua Stewart

SARASOTA, Fla.—Joshua passed away at home, of natural causes, on Dec. 9, 2021. He was born July 28, 1978, in Baraboo, Wis., son of Allen Timm and Christine Fonda.

He enjoyed being outdoors and loved fishing. As a child, Josh played hockey with the Beloit Youth Hockey Association; his love of the game continued as a fan of the Chicago Blackhawks. Josh also enjoyed watching New England Patriots football games. He was a member of Loyal Order of the Moose, Lodge 1319, Sarasota, Fla.

Survivors include his mother, Chris Fonda and stepfather, Ervin Fonda, Sarasota, Fla.; father, Allen Timm, Reedsburg, Wis.; sister, Narelle (Jorges) De la Rosa, Sarasota, Fla.; stepsister, Lisa Fonda, Rockford, Ill.; grandfather, Robert Timm, Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; grandfather, Wayne Ulrich, Baraboo, Wis.; aunts, Vicki (Bob) Wanat and Connie Palmer; uncle, Douglas (Sandy) Anderson; cousins, Bobby Wanat, Stacey (Kurt) Beal, Jill York, Jammie McHugh, Jenna Boyd, Desiree Hartman and Caitlin Hartman; nieces, Ayshia and Ally; and nephews, Antony, Trenton, Dylan and Isaiah. Josh was predeceased by grandmothers, Beverly Timm and Jean Ulrich.

Josh loved his family very much and became the glue that held them together.