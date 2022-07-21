 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Timothy Allen Nelson

Timothy Allen Nelson

July 5, 1950—July 6 2022

Timothy Allen Nelson, age 72, of Madison formerly of New Lisbon died on Wednesday, July 6 2022, at his residence in Madison, WI. Tim was the son of Carl and Elizabeth (Peterson) Nelson and was born on July 5, 1950, in New Lisbon, WI.

Tim enjoyed traveling, the Green Bay Packers, his flower gardening, and visiting family and many nieces and nephews. He took many trips to the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge. Tim was an avid reader and loved fireworks. Tim was a member of the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge, Museum of Danish America, the Audubon, Zoological Society of Milwaukee, and the Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison.

Tim is survived by his siblings: Margot Peters of Aiken, SC, Dennis (Lisa) Nelson of Running Springs, CA, Dwight (Cindy) Nelson of Wausau, WI, Barry (Kathie) Nelson of La Crosse, WI, and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Glen Peters.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday at the Hare Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the New Lisbon City Cemetery.

The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com.

