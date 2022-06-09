Timothy Field

Timothy Francis Field was born in Milwaukee WI on March 20, 1947, the third son born to Robert Francis and Lois Coakley Field. His eldest brother, Robert Francis II, had died at age three months, making Tim second among eight surviving children. In 1948, the R.F. Field family moved to Wisconsin Dells, R.F.’s hometown, with ancestry dating back to 1850. Tim attended Wisconsin Dells schools graduating high school in 1965 after which he sailed to Norway, spending two months traveling alone to Denmark, Belgium, France, Switzerland, Germany, and Italy. Over the next four years, he attended the Milwaukee Institute of Technology, Madison Business College, then Marquette College night school following his marriage to Pamela Robertson on April 20, 1968. In 1970, Tim and Pam moved back to Wisconsin Dells. Two children ensued, Heather and Sean. Tim resumed his duties primarily as chef in his parent’s supper club, Field’s Steak ‘n Stein, the occupation he held beginning at age 16. Tim continued his involvement in the restaurant business his entire adulthood; serving as the first “Food and Beverage” Manager for the newly built Holiday Inn, managing “Burger Boy”, the family fast food venue, then partnering with brother, Robert, at Field’s, in Rapid City, SD. He served almost a full term as an alderman, but the move to SD ended his tenure. Upon his return to the Dells, for the next nine years, he co-ran the family businesses with brothers Robert and youngest brother, Tom. His final venture was to partner with Robert and Tom and investors of the Wilderness Resort, to form Field’s at the Wilderness Premier Steak House and Sarento’s Italian restaurant, until retiring at age 72 in 2018. He enjoyed hockey in his youth, snow and water skiing, boating and travel at home and abroad, and until his death, maintaining his yard and his beloved daughter’s gravesite. On September 12, 2019, Heather died from pancreatic cancer, the same hideous disease causing Tim’s death.