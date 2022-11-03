Oct. 28, 1970 - Oct. 29, 2022

PORTAGE - Timothy J. Zacharias, age 52, of Portage, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at his home unexpectedly.

Timothy was born on October 28, 1970, in Portage, WI, the son of Bernard and Marjorie (Ulrich) Zacharias.

Tim was a lover of the outdoors and keeping busy in his spare time. He could be found in the woods, or at the local fishing hole trying to hook a big one!

He enjoyed spending time with his nephews, Joshua Zacharias and Matt Vanderhoef. He often spent time with them hunting, passing on his knowledge of how to bait a hook, playing a round of golf, experiencing different concert venues listening to his favorite bands, and in the pits with ZAC Racing at the racetrack.

He most recently worked at Dawn Foods in Portage.

He is survived by his brother, Richard (Pam) Zacharias; sisters: Sherry Vanderhoef and Jan (Daryl) VonGlahn; further survived by loving nieces and nephews; relatives; and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bernie, Jr.; sister, Shirley Zacharias; brother-in-law, Steven Vanderhoef; nephew, Travis Yonkie and now he will be with his blood brother and sister, Kurt Pulver and Tracy Rataczak, once again.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in Tim's memory.