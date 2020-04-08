Timothy James Omen, age 62 of Randolph, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Tim was born on May 19, 1957, in Beaver Dam, son of Leonard “Mick” and Arlys (Roberts) Omen. He was a graduate of Randolph High School in 1975. He graduated from MATC in 1976 with an Associate’s Degree in Architecture Drafting. Tim married the love of his life Harriet Stiemsma on Sept. 2, 1989, at the East Friesland First Christian Reformed Church. He worked for Roberts Brothers Painting for 31 years. Tim was active in the community coaching girls youth and girls high school basketball. Every practice he ended with “Be good teammates, make good choices and be good people.” Tim cared more about the kids than winning games. He was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association-Hall of Fame in 2015. Tim was an active member of First Reformed Church of Randolph where he served as a Deacon and Elder. He taught catechism, men’s Bible study, RCYF, and attended youth mission trips with all three of his daughters and his wife. He loved his family most of all and would do anything for them. Tim was a man of many words of wisdom. He knew everyone in town and would talk to anyone. He loved the great outdoors especially biking and hunting. He created many amazing memories with the Snowdon Hunting Club.
He is survived by his wife, Harriet; his mother, Arlys Omen; three daughters, Chelsey, Brittany and Allie Omen; sister, Lisa Omen; niece, Erin Omen; two special boys; further survived by, Helena Stiemsma, Yvonne Reilley, Ruth (Gerry) Deakin, Hailey and Garrett, Amanda Boomsma, Shirley (Ron) Schueler, Emily (Darell) Williams and Ayden, Sharry Stiemsma, Erin (John) Stampfli and Greg (Emily) Stiemsma; and many extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard “Mick” James Omen; his father-in-law, Gerrit Stiemsma; two brothers-in-law, Rick Stiemsma and James Reilley.
Because of the COVID-19 mandate, we are limited to a small memorial inside the church. For those wishing to pay their respects to the family, please join us by parking in the First Reformed Church parking lot at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020. To hear the memorial service please park in the parking lot or within one block of the church and tune your radio to 91.5 FM. Due to the regulations of a confined area, those that will be tuning in, please keep your windows up and remain in your vehicles.
A drive-by viewing will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020, at the First Reformed Church, 406 South High Street, Randolph.
RANDOLPH COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.
