Timothy James Omen, age 62, of Randolph

Tim was born on May 19, 1957, in Beaver Dam, son of Leonard “Mick” and Arlys (Roberts) Omen. He was a graduate of Randolph High School in 1975. He graduated from MATC in 1976 with an Associate’s Degree in Architecture Drafting. Tim married the love of his life Harriet Stiemsma on Sept. 2, 1989, at the East Friesland First Christian Reformed Church. He worked for Roberts Brothers Painting for 31 years. Tim was active in the community coaching girls youth and girls high school basketball. Every practice he ended with “Be good teammates, make good choices and be good people.” Tim cared more about the kids than winning games. He was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association-Hall of Fame in 2015. Tim was an active member of First Reformed Church of Randolph where he served as a Deacon and Elder. He taught catechism, men’s Bible study, RCYF, and attended youth mission trips with all three of his daughters and his wife. He loved his family most of all and would do anything for them. Tim was a man of many words of wisdom. He knew everyone in town and would talk to anyone. He loved the great outdoors especially biking and hunting. He created many amazing memories with the Snowdon Hunting Club.