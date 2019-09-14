PORTAGE - Timothy R. Cronin, 66, of Portage passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at his home.
Timothy was born the son of John R. and Mary G. (Noerz) Cronin on Aug. 28, 1953, in Beaver Dam. He served his country in the United States Air Force.
Tim is survived by his father, John of Portage; his sister, Peggy Cronin of Madison; his nephews: Colby Carr (fiancée Ann) of Denver, Colo., and Christopher Cronin of San Francisco; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary in 2018.
A memorial Mass is currently being planned and will take place at a later date. Burial will take place at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. www.koepsellfh.com.
