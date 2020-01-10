Timothy Shea, 72, Fox Lake

FOX LAKE - Timothy J. Shea, 72, of Fox Lake, Wis., passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 5, 2020.
Tim, the son of Bernard and Dolores (Marsch) Shea, was born Feb. 7, 1947, in Watertown. Tim graduated from Watertown High School and then went to school in Milwaukee to become a barber. While in barber school, he met the love of his life, Madelyn Mezera, at the roller rink in Beaver Dam. They were married July 26, 1969, in Fox Lake. Tim was a barber at the Blue Bird in Waupun, working there until he was drafted into the Army in 1970. Tim served his tour of duty in Italy until 1972. Upon his return, the couple moved to Fox Lake where they started a family and he began a career at John Deere as a punch press operator. He retired in 2004 after 31 years of service. In his retirement, he delivered packages for E.C.S. in Fox Lake. Tim was an active member of the Fox Lake American Legion Post 521, Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake and he was president of the Fox Lake library board for 25 years.
Tim's love for his family was most important to him. He loved attending family reunions, holiday get-togethers and watching his kid’s and grandkid’s many activities. He enjoyed many summer days on his John Deere tractor mowing lawns. He was known to buy more power tools than he'd ever use! He was an avid Packer and Badger fan and could often be heard yelling at the TV because of bad refereeing. Tim was Irish to the bone and St. Patrick's Day was a national holiday in his home. He could at times be gruff on the outside, but he had a heart of gold on the inside.
Tim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Madelyn; a son, Aaron (Lynn) Shea of Durham, N.C.; a son, Chad (Jayme) Shea of Appleton, Wis.; a daughter, Leah Shea of Portland, Ore.; three grandchildren, Owen, Macey, and Nolan Shea; siblings, Patti (Bruce) Cassel, Mary (John) Zimmermann, Kathy (Jim) Vergenz, Joni (Jim) Schultz, Tina (Mike) Minnich, Mike Shea, Dan (Kathy) Shea, and Brian (Audra) Shea; brother-in-law, Bill Berger; sister-in-law, MaryBeth Shea; siblings-in-law, Paul (Maureen) Mezera, Greg (Barb) Mezera, Dick Mezera, Mary (Mike) Thompson, Joan (Glen) Deno, Barb Kaufmann; sister-in-law, Kathy Murphy; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law; brother, Ron Shea; sister, Cheryl Berger; sister-in-law, Kristine Shea; brothers-in-law, John Mezera and Howie Mezera; and nephews, Elliott Schultz and Beau Zimmermann.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Timothy J. Shea will be held Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake with Fr. John Radetski officiating. Visitation is at the Church from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 521 in Fox Lake.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary and to send condolences.
