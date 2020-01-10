Timothy Shea, 72, Fox Lake

Tim, the son of Bernard and Dolores (Marsch) Shea, was born Feb. 7, 1947, in Watertown. Tim graduated from Watertown High School and then went to school in Milwaukee to become a barber. While in barber school, he met the love of his life, Madelyn Mezera, at the roller rink in Beaver Dam. They were married July 26, 1969, in Fox Lake. Tim was a barber at the Blue Bird in Waupun, working there until he was drafted into the Army in 1970. Tim served his tour of duty in Italy until 1972. Upon his return, the couple moved to Fox Lake where they started a family and he began a career at John Deere as a punch press operator. He retired in 2004 after 31 years of service. In his retirement, he delivered packages for E.C.S. in Fox Lake. Tim was an active member of the Fox Lake American Legion Post 521, Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake and he was president of the Fox Lake library board for 25 years.