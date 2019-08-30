Timothy “Tim” Rechek, age 58, of Beaver Dam, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Tim was born on December 26, 1960, to Leonard F. and Betty Y. (Prochnow) Rechek in Waupun. He graduated from Waupun High School in 1982. He was united in marriage to Lynn Schessow on July 9, 1988, in Juneau. Tim worked for the family business and Koplin Manufacturing, as well as in maintenance at Wal-Mart, but after suffering from health conditions for many years, he had to retire early at age 50. Tim loved woodworking and being outside, especially during winter shoveling or snow blowing. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Juneau and really enjoyed watching comedy TV shows.
Tim is survived by his wife, Lynn Rechek of Beaver Dam; brothers, Rick (Lynn) of Manitowoc, Steve (Marie) of Fox Lake, Patti (Lawrence Eckstein) Schumacher of Beaver Dam, Tom (Mary) of Fox Lake, David (Laura) of Fox Lake; sister, Lisa Rechek of Beaver Dam; nephew, Josh (Kimi) Rechek of Milwaukee; mother-in-law, Eileen Schessow of Beaver Dam; brothers-in-law, Dwaine (Mara) Schessow of Sun Prairie and their daughter, Sarah, Darrin (Ann Wood) Schessow of Richland Center; special friends, Ken Hillman of Fox Lake and Mary Hyska of Green Bay; and further survived by many other aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Cy and Maybelle Prochnow; paternal grandparents, Walter and Mildred Rechek; father-in-law, Dennis Schessow; sister-in-law, Mary Rechek; brother-in-law, Ron Schumacher and other relatives.
Visitation for Tim will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Paul Schupmann officiating. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, town of Trenton.
If desired, memorials may be directed to the family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Beaver Dam Police Department, EMTs and staff at Beaver Dam Community Hospital for their care and services.
CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
