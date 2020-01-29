Tina M. Streblow, 57, Horicon
OBITUARIES

Tina M. Streblow, 57, Horicon

HORICON - Tina M. Streblow, 57, of Horicon, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

A visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Horicon, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. from the church.

A complete obituary will follow.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family.

www.koepsellfh.com

