Tina M. Streblow, 57, Horicon

HORICON - Tina M. Streblow, 57, of Horicon, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
A visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Horicon, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. from the church.
A complete obituary will follow.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family.
