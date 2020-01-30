Tina M. Streblow, 58, of Horicon

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, Tina Streblow entered Heaven the way she lived her life; with compassion, dignity and grace. Tina loved to spend time in her garden and go on walks with friends – she could never sit still! Her greatest joy in life was her family, helping others and her love for God. She describes this best in her own words:

“There is a calling deep within my heart that continues to lead me to help others. My passion to help others has only strengthened my relationship with God. It has made me a stronger person to speak up and stand up for what is right. A saying that I reflect on when I am helping others is, ‘You may be only one person in the world, but you may be the world to one person.’ We never know how we affect the lives of others.”

Tina was born the daughter of John and Evelyn (Zimpelmann) Eberle on November 19, 1962 in Watertown. She was a 1981 graduate and valedictorian of Horicon High School. She received her associate’s degree in accounting from Moraine Park in Fond du Lac. Tina was married to David Streblow on Aug. 25, 1984, at St. Malachy’s Catholic Church in Horicon. She was employed with Horicon Bank in Horicon for over 25 years where she served as VP of Operations. Tina continued in operations management and was presently with Financial Wealth Management in Madison.