Tina M. Streblow, 58, of Horicon

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, Tina Streblow entered Heaven the way she lived her life; with compassion, dignity and grace. Tina loved to spend time in her garden and go on walks with friends – she could never sit still! Her greatest joy in life was her family, helping others and her love for God. She describes this best in her own words:
“There is a calling deep within my heart that continues to lead me to help others. My passion to help others has only strengthened my relationship with God. It has made me a stronger person to speak up and stand up for what is right. A saying that I reflect on when I am helping others is, ‘You may be only one person in the world, but you may be the world to one person.’ We never know how we affect the lives of others.”
Tina was born the daughter of John and Evelyn (Zimpelmann) Eberle on November 19, 1962 in Watertown. She was a 1981 graduate and valedictorian of Horicon High School. She received her associate’s degree in accounting from Moraine Park in Fond du Lac. Tina was married to David Streblow on Aug. 25, 1984, at St. Malachy’s Catholic Church in Horicon. She was employed with Horicon Bank in Horicon for over 25 years where she served as VP of Operations. Tina continued in operations management and was presently with Financial Wealth Management in Madison.
Tina was a faithful and active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Parish in Horicon serving as a lay minister, greeter, and religious education teacher. She was currently the president of the Horicon School Board and volunteered as a mentor at Horicon High School. Tina and David enjoyed opening their home to foreign exchange students for many years. As a final act of love, she was able to give the gift of life to others through organ donation.
You have free articles remaining.
Although we may no longer physically see Tina, she has left a permanent mark on all of us lucky enough to have known her. We will miss her loving heart, contagious smile and her listening ear. She will be deeply loved forever and will NEVER be forgotten.
Tina is survived by her husband, David of Horicon; her children, Kimberly Streblow of Waukesha and Michael (Sara) Streblow of Fond du Lac; 14 international exchange students she considered her family; her mother, Evelyn Eberle of Horicon; her siblings, Ken Eberle, Russ Eberle, Steve (Christine) Eberle, and Janet (Brian) Schoenborn; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, John Eberle in 2019.
A visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at the church with Fr. Justin Lopina officiating. Interment will take place at St. Malachy’s Catholic Cemetery in Horicon.
Memorials may be directed to Cure SMA or to Sacred Heart Catholic Parish’s debt reduction fund or the food bank.
KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Horicon is serving the family. www.koepsellfh.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)