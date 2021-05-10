Tischer, Marlene Isabelle (Thiele)

PORTAGE – Marlene Isabelle (Thiele) Tischer, age 68, died on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

Marlene was born on August 5, 1952, in Madison, the daughter of Harland and Beverly (Martin) Thiele. She was united in marriage to James Tischer on October 12, 1974, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Poynette. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Education and a Minor in Music from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point in 1986. Marlene was a Business Education teacher at Adams Friendship High School. She also had worked for Dr. Cronkrite, DDS, and The Store in Wisconsin Rapids. In addition, she taught evening classes of typing and computers at area technical colleges in Adams-Friendship and Wisconsin Rapids.

She is survived by her children, Gretchen Tischer of Blue Mounds and Nathaniel (Jennifer) Tischer of Arlington; grandchildren, Staci, Sean, and Brandon; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harland and Beverly Thiele; husband, James Tischer; and brother, William Thiele.