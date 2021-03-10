Tjepkema, Jeanette

Jeanette was born on Jan. 27, 1931, a daughter of John and Clara (Hoffman) Posthuma. On Nov. 14, 1952, she was united in marriage to Jerry Tjepkema at the First Randolph Christian Reformed Church in East Friesland. They operated their dairy farm near Waupun for many years and she worked as a nurse’s aide at the Christian Home for 27 years. Jeanette’s children and grandchildren always came first, and she especially looked forward to their big Sunday dinners and going for rides. She was an avid Brewers fan, enjoyed flowers, bird watching and attending the Alto fair.