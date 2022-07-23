Feb. 19, 1963—July 18, 2022

Todd Michael Holtz was born February 19, 1963 to William D. and Mary (Shanahan) Holtz and passed away July 18, 2022.

He grew up on a farm near Loganville, where he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and snowmobile, hunting and field work. During his high school years, Todd was active in sports participating in the wrestling and baseball programs. He was also active in Marching Band, playing the alto-sax. Todd was a 1981 graduate of Reedsburg Webb High School. In 1983 he graduated from Herzing College with an Associate’s Degree in Electronic Engineering.

Todd held a variety of jobs over the course of his working career. The most notable ones were with Underwriter’s Laboratory, Axitron, Emcore and most recently at MPI in Deerfield, WI. During his years at Underwriter’s Laboratory, he tested various electrical equipment for market readiness. He really enjoyed this job and learned a lot about various electronics. While at Axitron, he had the privilege of traveling for work. He was part of a team that installed MOCVD (Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition) machines at every college campus in the original Big Ten and various countries including Canada, Brazil, Japan, China, and Germany. He also traveled while working at Emcore. This time working in the nuclear power industry, installing and servicing dosimeter systems. He often said he had visited every state in the union except four: Alaska, Hawaii, North and South Dakota.

Todd loved Christmas and insisted on having a real tree every year. He hated carrots and broccoli, losing at cards and watching the Brewers, Badgers or Packers lose! He liked Snoopy, Kool-aid, Sundrop soda, Tootsie Pop suckers, and his mother’s Chocolate Cream Pie. He enjoyed playing euchre, dancing, golfing, building model airplanes, tinkering in the garage and reminiscing. He could make anything look better with a can of spray paint.

Todd was an eternal optimist, always seeing the bright side. Perhaps it was his fighting Irish spirit, no matter how many times the chips were down, he always got back up! He seldom, if ever, complained. He made friends easily and often would strike up a conversation about his favorite sports teams with complete strangers. His positive outlook and fun-loving ways will truly be missed! He was a ray of sunshine every day!

Todd married Colleen Judge and together they had three children: William T., Alison and Connor. As his children were growing, Todd often assisted coaching their various sports activities! He really enjoyed his kids, and missed them terribly, as they all lived out of state. He later married Doreen Hamburg.

Todd is survived by his wife Doreen of Baraboo; his ex-wife Colleen of Chicago and their children: William T. and LeighAnn Holtz of Baton Rouge, LA and their sons, William E. and Travis; his daughter, Alison Holtz of Chicago; his son, Connor and fiancee, Linda Tsaclides of Houston, TX, and Doreen’s daughter, Sonja Lange, Beaver Dam. He is further survived by his mother, Mary Holtz of Reedsburg; his sister and brothers: Kim and John Phillips, Gary and Donna Holtz and Steve and Pam Holtz, all of Houston, TX area; his father-in-law, Arold Hamburg of Baraboo, brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Darla Smith, Ft. Myers, FL. Also surviving are his aunts and uncles and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, his infant brother Peter, his grandparents Willis and Dorothy Holtz, Joseph and Francis Shanahan and his in-laws Martin and Gloria Judge, Estrella Hamburg and his uncles Vincent Shanahan, Leo Shanahan, Eddie Miller and Al Feinstein.

The family would like to thank the staff of Divine Nursing Home of Lodi and Agrace Hospice for their care.

Per Todd’s wishes, a private funeral will be held. Donations may be made to the Farmer Angel Network, c/o Dorothy Harms, E4681 County Rd. S, Reedsburg, WI 53959 or the charity of your choice. Arrangements are being handled by Hooverson Funeral Home in Sauk City.