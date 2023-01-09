Feb. 15, 1976—Jan. 4, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Todd W. Wylesky, age 46, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Todd was born on February 15, 1976 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to William and Suzanne (nee: Ott) Wylesky. He attended Beaver Dam High School where he was known for playing hockey. Todd played as a goalie from age four through his high school career, and was a devout St. Louis Blue’s and Chicago Bear’s fan. He was a talented welder and metal fabricator at Bryant Products Incorporated. Todd was a passionate hunter and fisherman, and loved to bow hunt above all others. Todd enjoyed making others laugh by being the jokester of the group.

Todd is survived by his son, Raven Wylesky of Janesville; daughter, Faith Garczynski of Shawano; and mother Sue Wylesky of Beaver Dam.

When Todd wasn’t in the woods or on the water Todd was an avid dart player. Todd played in several dart leagues, where he and his girlfriend, Jinnae Lundy found life-long companionship and made it to several state tournaments together.

He is further survived by step-daughters: Mariah Graun, Morgan Teddy, Makayla Fadness, and Poppop to Jeremiah Kroken. He is survived by many other family and friends.

There will be a gathering for Todd at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KeopsellFH.com.