Tolbert, Nancy

DANE - Nancy Tolbert, age 69, of Dane, Wis. passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at University Hospital in Madison, Wis.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wis. from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

Nancy was born Sept. 6, 1950, the daughter of Aloize and Zetta (Thurston) Hopp. She grew up in the Wisconsin Dells area and attended schools there. In June of 1973, she married Allen Tolbert in South Dakota.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Allen; daughters, Ellen (Steven Tallon, Sr.) Czerkas, Nanette (Horacio) Lopez and Barbara (Jacob) Petty; four grandchildren Zachary, Samantha, Jace and Baby Girl Petty; two great-grandchildren Michael and Theodore; and a sister, Delores (James) McCauley. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Donna Jean Hopp.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

608-253-7884