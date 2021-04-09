Toll, Daniel B. "Danny" II

Danny immensely enjoyed music, the slides at any park (including water parks), watching Pixar and Disney movies, his blue crochet hat his grandmother Barbara made for him, going on walks, bowling with his family, swimming with Grandma Barb and mom, looking at newspaper fliers, getting his ears cleaned and hair brushed by mom, snuggles on the couch with whoever was sitting next to him, shopping trips with dad to Aldi's, Piggly Wiggly or Walmart, and tearing out newspaper words or pictures so he could communicate his wants and needs. We will desperately miss hearing his laughter at certain movie clips that he would play over and over and say, "funny....funny hahahaha." He especially loved the Pixar movie "Up."

Danny was so so smart; he understood so much. Anyone who took the time to get to know him knew he had his own language. He may have not spoken like an atypical kid does, but he spoke in his own way. It's a shame that a few kids who should know better took advantage of this and made jokes at his expense over the sounds Danny made. He did understand what you were doing and it hurt him. That's not okay, to bully someone who can't speak up or stand up for himself; it's wrong on many levels. It's too late for apologies, you won't mean it anyway. Danny tried so very hard to communicate with those he trusted. He had the sweetest, kindest heart, brought out the good in all who truly knew him and loved him, and that he loved back.