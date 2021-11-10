Tollaksen, Peter Russell

WISCONSIN DELLS - Peter Russell Tollaksen, age 78, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
A celebration of life memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at TRAPPER'S TURN GOLF CLUB. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., with Pastor Steven Keller officiating.
A Tribute to Pete, as quoted by the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin (formerly known as the Greater Sauk County Community Foundation).
Pete was a "people person plain and simple." Born in Chicago, Pete's family settled in Wisconsin Dells, where he owned and operated the Wisconsin Deer Park. He and his wife, Ann, raised three children while he gave back to the community on many levels, from service on the school board to the Dells Visitor Bureau to city council to county board of supervisors. Pete served the maximum nine years on the Foundation's board of directors and then continued as chair of our Grants Committee. The Tollaksens also donated to the Founder's Society, our operating endowment. Gregarious, engaging and welcoming, Pete's big smile reflected his big heart.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
