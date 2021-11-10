Tollaksen, Peter Russell

Pete was a "people person plain and simple." Born in Chicago, Pete's family settled in Wisconsin Dells, where he owned and operated the Wisconsin Deer Park. He and his wife, Ann, raised three children while he gave back to the community on many levels, from service on the school board to the Dells Visitor Bureau to city council to county board of supervisors. Pete served the maximum nine years on the Foundation's board of directors and then continued as chair of our Grants Committee. The Tollaksens also donated to the Founder's Society, our operating endowment. Gregarious, engaging and welcoming, Pete's big smile reflected his big heart.